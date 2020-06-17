DAK aghast over suspension of doctor

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Tuesday strongly condemned the irresponsible behaviour of Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag as the latter has suspended one medico Dr Nisar Ahmed, currently posted PHC Sadiwara.

President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik said the said doctor has been relentlessly working during the Covid-19 crisis and by just objecting to not seeing a patient till he along with attendants aren’t wearing a mask, he has been suspended.

He said wearing a mask is mandatory as per the guidelines of WHO, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India, CDC and any violation is a criminal offence under Disaster Management Act that the DC Anantnag should have taken note of.

DAK said Dr Nisar Ahmad has been suspended and humiliated by labelling him for not following unethical practice, which is unfortunate.

The order signed by DC Anantnag mentions that “either a doctor should have provided a mask or a cloth should have been kept in her mouth” amounts to mere mockery of the system.

“The health workers are struggling themselves to have masks being provided by the department and furthermore putting a cloth in the mouth has not been advised by any medical governing authority,” DAK said in a statement.

Rather to appreciate the doctor for trying to build a sense of awareness & safeguarding health care workers, other patients and himself from being affected by a coronavirus suspect, he has been suspended just to set the system right.

The doctors body said that people not wearing masks is a failure of the government and action should be taken against those who are not following rules not against those who are following the guidelines. “It is time to stop administrative medicine and interference in hospitals and let doctors to frame and implement hospital protocols.”

DAK demanded that DC Anantnag should immediately revoke the order and focus on enhancing wearing masks so that such uncanny episodes won’t be repeated.

DAK said the health services are governed by guidelines & ethics in which safety of all healthcare workers is imperative upon the department & other stakeholders

“Unfortunately they have been left to suffer and when they try their bit to rectify some measures in the interest of the system they are penalised just to appease those who create unruly scenes,” it stated.

DAK stresses on Directorate of Health Services Kashmir to intervene in the matter and revoke the order otherwise the whole doctors fraternity will be compelled to go for strike.

