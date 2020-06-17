Shopian elderly dies of COVID-19, J&K toll 64

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported a fresh Covid-19 death on Wednesday morning as a 65-year-old man from south Kashmir’s Shopian district died of the disease at SKIMS Soura.

Officials said the elderly a resident of Feripora area of the south Kashmir district died after developing complications due to the infectious disease.

They said the patient was admitted to SKIMS on June 15 with Covid-19 and acute COPD.

“He breathed his last at around 4.15 am due to cardiopulmonary arrest after his son refused to put him on ventilator,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, the medical superintendent.

With his death, the COVID-19 tally in J&K has risen to 64 comprising 57 in Kashmir and 7 in Jammu.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print