Three militants killed in gunfight in Shopian

Kulgam: Three militants have been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Turkawangam area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday morning.

An official said that three militants have been killed in an exchange of fire and the search operation is on in the area.

An official said that a joint team of police, army’s 44 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

This is fifth encounter in the district and sixth in south kashmir in last 10 days in which 19 militants have been killed so far. KNO

