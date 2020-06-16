Srinagar Mayor to face no-confidence motion today

Srinagar: Mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu, is going to face no-confidence motion today.

The no-confidence motion was filed by Waheed Dar, a councillor from Zakura ward along with the support of more than 42 other corporators against the Mayor.

Dar, who is also heading an independent group of corporators at SMC, claimed that they would elect a new Mayor as they have a full majority and stated that people want to get rid of corruption.

“Among 42 corporators, 16 are from congress, four are from Bharatiya Janata party, and rest are independent,” he claimed.

According to him, no development occurred in the last two years. “There are more scams than achievements in SMC which is the main reason we are doing this,” Dar added.

He alleged that the incumbent Mayor has not done a single developmental work since the past two years.

“SMC had become a hub of corruption.

“Every ward is without street lights, lanes and bylanes are not in a good condition. First we were asked to make a list of the development work in respected wards and from the last two year not a single work has been done,” he added.

This is the second such motion moved against the Mayor in less than six months. In December 2019, a no-confidence motion was moved against Mattu, which was also supported by BJP.

However, the Mayor successfully got the numbers during the floor test.

However, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was removed from the post after he lost the floor test with the majority of corporators voting against him.

On the other hand, Mattu met J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir at his residence to discuss the ways to defeat the non-confidence motion against him.

“I called on JKPCC President Jenab GA Mir Sahab at his residence this afternoon to discuss the current situation in SMC. The 22 Corporators of the @JKPC and the 17 Corporators of @INCIndia and some independents will abstain from the’ No-confidence Motion’ tomorrow,” Mattu tweeted.

He said all future modalities including a future course of action between Congress and PC will be discussed and deliberated upon the leadership of both parties in the following days.

In a statement to the local news agency, Congress said that its corporators will not participate in the voting process in the SMC.

“The INC corporators shall not be part of the voting process in the Corporation. The corporators have been issued whip and the same has been conveyed to concerned authorities in the Corporation,” it said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print