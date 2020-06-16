KU refutes fake news about entrance test, says no mass promotion for UG, PG students

Srinagar : The University of Kashmir on Tuesday refuted rumours and fake orders doing rounds on social media about entrance test being conducted by the varsity administration for admission to various PG programmes in July.

A statement issued by the varsity administration asked the aspirants not to pay any attention to such rumours while terming it as false news and highly mischievous.

The statement comes in the backdrop of fake orders being circulated on the social media about the KU purportedly scheduling the entrance test in the “2nd week of July”.

One such order said the KU will conduct the entrance test “in the open ground of main campus of Kashmir University with 2 meter of social distancing (sic) ” in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also said the aspirants “should be accompanied by sanitizer and mask is also mandatory upon every student (sic) “.

But the KU clarifoed in the statement saying ” The decision to conduct entrance examination for various PG programs will be taken later after reviewing the ground situation in tune with the advisories issued by the government and local District Disaster Management Authority and the Health department”.

“No such decision has been taken yet and we request the PG aspirants not to pay any attention to these rumours,” it added.

The KU administration also refuted the perception about mass promotion saying that “no mass promotion will be given to the students pursuing various UG and PG courses”.

“However, there will be no usual paper pen exam but a proper assessment by teacher/teachers on a transparent scale to be decided by the Departmental Committees/Colleges, ” it said.

The statement said the general guidelines for both UG and PG assessment were available on the University website www.kashmiruniversity.net , uok.edu.in.

