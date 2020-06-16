J&K reports 78 new Covid-19 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 78 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory to 5,298.

As per officials, 62 of the new Covid-19 patients belong to Kashmir while 16 cases are from Jammu division.

They said forty-one of the new cases were found positive at SKIMS Soura while 16 were tested at SKIMS Bemina.

Highest number of Covid-19 patients detected at SKIMS Soura belong to Anantnag (11) followed by Kulgam with nine cases, Srinagar (6), Baramulla and Bandipora (04), Kupwara (3), Pulwama (2) and one each from Shopian and Budgam.

“Eight of the new patients have a travel history to Delhi as their samples were received from Srinagar airport after their arrival,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent of SKIMS Soura.

Principal SKIMS Bemina, Dr Reyaz Untoo said sixteen fresh cases detected at SKIMS Bemina are from Srinagar and Budgam districts, five of them minors.

“We tested 524 samples since Monday evening from the two central districts of Kashmir of which 16 tested positive while 508 were found negative,” he said.

Dr Jan told Kashmir Reader that 41 new patients have tested positive for novel Coronavirus in the virology lab of SKIMS Soura out of 1,590 samples analysed today.

