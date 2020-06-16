HC quashes PSA detention of Sagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday quashed Public Safety Act of senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar.

He was detained last year on the eve of abrogation of August 5 along with dozens of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah confirmed about the development on Twitter this afternoon.

“The J&K High Court has quashed the detention of my senior colleague @JKNC General Secretary Ali Mohd Sagar, ” Omar wrote on Twitter.

He said that Sagar challenged the detention “when those around him were reluctant to do so”.

