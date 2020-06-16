Covid-19 claims 3 more lives in J&K, toll reaches 63

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three more deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the death toll in the region to 63, officials said.

A teenager from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district who had received grievous injuries in head and also tested positive for COVID-19 died at SMHS Hospital Srinagar on Monday.

The 18-year-old boy from Handwara was admitted to SMHS Hospital on Friday for the head injuries and also had bilateral pneumonia, said Medical Superintendent SMHS hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary.

He said the patient’s swab samples were later sent for COVID-19 and they returned positive.

“Today his condition worsened and he succumbed in the ICU,” Dr Choudhary said.

The second death was also reported from SMHS Hospital after a 70 -year-old man from Chadoora tested positive for the new virus on Monday and died following respiratory complications.

The Medical Superintendent said the patient, who had comorbidities of sepsis and bilateral pneumonia, was admitted on Sunday and died on the same day.

“His swab sample detected positive for the Covid-19 on Monday,” he said.

The third death occurred on Monday evening. He was identified as 80-year-old man from Shopian. He was admitted at the hospital on June 13 and died on Monday evening at CD Hospital.

The patient was suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and other underlying problems including COPD.

J&K has so far reported 63 Covid-19 deaths comprising 56 in Kashmir and seven in Jammu region.

Srinagar district with fourteen deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by eleven in Baramulla, eight in Kulgam, five each in Anantnag, Shopian & Kupwara, five in Budgam and four in Jammu, two in Pulwama while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri and Udhampur.

Meanwhile, 179 patients have tested positive Covid-19 positive in three Srinagar hospitals—SKIMS Soura, SKIMS Bemina and CD Hospital —out of 2,448 samples.

The new cases include seventy-nine CRPF personnel and two pregnant women, officials said.

The cases, which also include an army man and a J&K Police and two shopkeepers, take the overall tally of the Covid-19 patients in J&K to 5220.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura, Dr Farooq A Jan told Kashmir Reader that 126 new Covid-19 cases were detected at the viral diagnostic laboratory of the premier institute.

“Of the new cases detected at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura, 79 are the CRPF personnel, 19 are locals from Shopian, 15 from Kupwara, six from Baramulla, three from Bandipora and one each from Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam and Kulgam,” he said.

At SKIMS Bemina, 18 new cases have been detected positive for the new virus, said Principal Dr Reyaz Untoo.

He said 15 of them live in Srinagar including three government employees from south Kashmir who are presently posted in Srinagar.

“The virology lab at SKIMS Bemina tested 602 samples during the last 24 hours including 410 from Srinagar and 192 from Budgam,” Dr Untoo said.

As per doctors, the VRDL diagnostic laboratory at CD hospital found 14 new Covid-19 patients as positive including a Rashtriya Rifles soldier stationed at Tral, a policeman from Awantipora, two pregnant women from Ganderbal and Pulwama.

