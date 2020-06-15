HoD CD Hospital discharged from Hospital

Srinagar: Leading pulmonologist and HoD CD Hospital, Srinagar, Dr Naveed Nazir Shah has been discharged from the isolation facility after his repeated Covid-19 tests detected negative at CD Hospital.

Dr Naveed, who is at the forefront of COVID-19 fight in Kashmir, had tested positive for the disease on June 2.

Medical Superintendent of CD Hospital, Dr Saleem Tak told Kashmir Reader that Dr Naveed, who is also the HoD Chest Medicine, has recovered from the Covid19 disease after spending almost two weeks in the isolation ward.

“He has to follow certain preventive guidelines while staying in home quarantine,” MS said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print