Fresh appointments not as per SRO 202, probation period reduced to 2 years: J&K govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said fresh recruitments will not be made as per the 2015 job policy under which government employees were to undergo five year’s probation period.

J&K government spokesperson, Rohit Kansas tweeted this evening that the Administrative Council chaired by Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu had approved abolition of the said SRO 202 for fresh appointments and also reduce the probation period from five to two years.

Earlier, union Minister in the PMO Office, Jitendra Singh tweeted that he had talked to Lieutenant Governor J&K, G C Murmu telling him that SRO 202 to “not be indicated in new recruitment rules and for the existing appointees under the SRO 202, the probation period had been reduced to two years”.

“Must compliment him for prompt response, ” Singh added.

