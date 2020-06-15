Deceased Chadoora elderly’s sample returns COVID-19 positive, J&K tally rises to 62

Srinagar: The swab sample of a 70-year-old man from Chadoora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district who died at a hospital on Sunday, has tested positive for COVID-19, offcials said.

The development has taken COVID-19 tally in J&K to 62 comprising 55 in Kashmir and 7 in Jammu.

Officials said the septuagenarian patient, who had comorbidities of sepsis and bilateral pneumonia, was admitted on Sunday and died on the same day.

His swab sample returned positive for the Covid-19 on Monday, the officials said.

Earlier, an 18-year-old teenager from Kupwara district, who had severe injuries in head, tested positive for COVID-19 becoming adding to the Covid-19 tally in J&K.

So far Srinagar district with fourteen deaths due to the virus has the highest fatalities, followed by eleven in Baramulla, eight in Kulgam, five each in Anantnag, Shopian & Kupwara, four each in Budgam & Jammu, two in Pulwama while one death each has been reported in Bandipora, Doda, Rajouri and Udhampur. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print