Covid-19 claims 3 more lives in J&K

CRPF, police personnel among 163 new cases in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported three more deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday. A 69-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, died at Government Medical College Jammu. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the GMC hospital for almost two weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The second death was reported in the region after an 85-year-old man from Kupwara died at CD Hospital in Srinagar following complications due to Covid-19 infection.

A senior doctor told Kashmir Reader that the man who died in Jammu was suffering from multiple ailments including sepsis, hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma.

“He died around midnight after his condition deteriorated,” the doctor said.

The Kupwara man was earlier admitted to SMHS hospital and later shifted to CD hospital after he tested positive for novel coronavirus a day before.

“He was also suffering from chronic kidney disease and breathed his last on Sunday at CD Hospital,” said Medical Superintendent Dr Saleem Tak.

A 76-year-old man from Zaina Kadal Srinagar died late on Sunday at SKIMS Bemina. He was a known case of hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease.

He had a travel history to saudi Arabia.

His samples were taken at Srinagar airport on May 29 which later tested positive.

He was admitted to JLNM Hospital and referred to SKIMS on June 6 because of his kidney disease.

He had severe Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and his condition deteriorated this evening which caused his death due cardiorespiratory arrest, said SKIMS Bemina Dr Farooq A Jan.

With the fresh deaths, the toll of Covid-19 victims has risen to 60 in J&K including four in Jammu.

Meanwhile, 163 patients have tested positive for Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. Of them 28 are from Jammu division and 135 from Kashmir division taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5,041.

“Of the new cases detected at the virology lab of SKIMS Soura, 39 belong to Shopian, 17 from Kulgam, 15 from Anantnag, eight from Kupwara, five from Srinagar, three from Bandipora, two each from Baramulla and Pulwama, and one from Budgam,” said Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq A Jan.

He said that seven among the 92 cases detected at SKIMS are CRPF personnel from Anantnag while five are policemen from District Police Lines Shopian.

“At SKIMS Bemina, eleven new patients belong to Budgam, Shopian and Anantnag,” said Dr Reyaz Untoo, the principal.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print