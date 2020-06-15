35kg poppy straw recovered from Shopian village

Shopian : Authorities in south Kashmir’s Shopian district recovered 35 kg poppy straw from a village in Zainpora tehsil of the district on Monday.
The contraband was recovered by Tehsildar Zainpora, Fida Muhammad Bhat along with team of revenue officers from the house of a resident of Melhura village, an official statement said.
A case under relevant sections of law has also been lodged at police station Zainpora and further action has being initiated by the authorities.

