35kg poppy straw recovered from Shopian village

Shopian : Authorities in south Kashmir’s Shopian district recovered 35 kg poppy straw from a village in Zainpora tehsil of the district on Monday.

The contraband was recovered by Tehsildar Zainpora, Fida Muhammad Bhat along with team of revenue officers from the house of a resident of Melhura village, an official statement said.

A case under relevant sections of law has also been lodged at police station Zainpora and further action has being initiated by the authorities.

