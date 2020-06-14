Ladakh records highest single-day spike with 198 cases

Leh: The Ladakh Union Territory on Saturday recorded highest single-day spike with 198 positive cases, thus taking the overall tally to 368.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services UT Ladakh, as much as 198 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kargil district of UT Ladakh. With this, the number of COVID-19 active cases in UT Ladakh has gone up to 368; 68 in Leh district and 300 in Kargil district. Six COVID-19 patients were discharged from COVID hospital Mahabodhi Leh today.

The bulletin also informed that of the total 68 active cases in Leh, 20 positive patients are admitted in COVID hospital while 48 positive cases are in home isolation.

Out of the total 300 active cases in Kargil district, 81 positive patients are admitted in COVID hospital, 111 positive cases are in home isolation while 108 positive patients are in COVID Care Centre (CCC). It also informs that till date 47 numbers of patients in Leh district and 21 in Kargil district were cured and discharged from COVID hospitals, the bulletin reads.

The bulletin informed that 38 samples were tested at COVID-19 Laboratory Chuchot Yokma yesterday; 28 samples of Leh district and 10 samples of Kargil district. 2 repeat positive sample reports of two COVID patients already admitted in COVID hospital Leh and 26 negative sample reports are of Leh district and 10 negative reports are of Kargil district.

The Health Department Leh received 534 sample reports yesterday; out of 534 total sample reports, 14 Negative sample reports are of Leh district. 198 Positive and 322 Negative sample reports are of Kargil district.

The bulletin also informed that the condition of all 368 active cases of COVID-19 in UT Ladakh is stable.

117 passengers and 192 drivers and helpers of 122 trucks/tankers and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltsi check post yesterday. The vehicles were also sanitized.

The Health workers at Upshi check post screened 120 passengers yesterday including drivers and helpers who came to Leh in 53 tankers, 20 trucks and 04 light vehicles. KNO

