Kashmir Press Club pays tribute to late Shujaat Bukhari on his 2nd death anniversary

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) on Sunday paid tribute to ‘Rising Kashmir’ founding editor and veteran Kashmir journalist Shujaat Bukhari on his second death anniversary.

Bukhari was assassinated on June 14, 2018 outside his office at Press Enclave Srinagar.

In a statement issued on the occasion, thr KPC called late Bukhari a wonderful soul and a patron to the so many of the working journalists in Kashmir who have had the occasion to work with or under him.

During his lifetime as a journalist, Shujaat always promoted sound journalism and worked hard in creating an enabling atmosphere for the budding journalists in the region by offering internships and job opportunities in the media organization he founded, the statement said.

It said Shujaat’s dream was to lay sound and strong foundations of the journalism in Kashmir and throughout his life he worked hard towards that endeavor.

Many of journalists who worked with him describe and remember Shujaat as an affectionate and caring editor, who was always in search of news and good stories, th club said.

It further said that with Bukhari’s killing two years ago, the Kashmir region lost not only one of the most recognizable journalist faces but also an articulate voice and personality who was always full of ideas for the well being of the people of his land.

The KPC said it wanted to organise a function to remember this great journalist on his anniversary but the raging Coronavirus pandemic forced the management to limit our activities to paying the tributes through this statement.

The members of the management committee held an online meeting and paid tribute to Shujaat on his second anniversary. The KPC joins his family and all the journalist fraternity to demand an impartial and credible final investigation report into the FIR related to June 14, 2018 incident before the concerned trial court.

