BGSBU gets M Sc Biotechnology programme

Rajouri: In a significant develooment, the Department of Biotechnology under the union Ministry of Science and Technology has sanctioned twenty seats to Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri to start the M Sc Biotechnology Program under DBT-PG teaching program for the initial duration of 5 years.

An official statement issued by the varsity in this regard said that the programme will carry a monthly stipend of Rs 5000 and dissertation grant of Rs 50,000 to each student in addition to other infrastructural support.

The admission to the programme in the maiden session will be held through a centralized entrance test being conducted by regional centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad for which Jammu and Srinagar have been included as test centers, it said.

The statement said the details of centralized entrance test are available on www.rcb.res.in/GATB and also BGSBU website www.bgsbu.ac.in.

The last date for the online applications to this test is June 18, 2020 and the test is scheduled to be held on June 30, 2020.

The aspirants who have applied for M.Sc Biotechnology program of BGSBU have been told that they will now be required to appear in the said centralized entrance tests since BGSBU will not conduct any entrance test for this program in view of new entrance test guidelines from DBT.

