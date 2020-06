Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported second death of the day on Sunday due to Covid-19 after an 85-year-old from Kupwara district died at a Srinagar hospital.

Official sources said that the octogenarian was on Saturday shifted from SMHS hospital to CD hospital on Saturday adding he was a known case of chronic kidney disease.

Earlier, a 69-year-old man from Gandhi Nagar died at Government Medical College Jammu, sixteen days after he had tested positive for novel coronavirus. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print