Trauma patient becomes 53rd victim of Covid-19 in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported one more Covid-19 related death on Friday after a trauma victim died at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu taking the total death toll in the region to 53, officials said.

They said a 65-year-old man from Rajouri district of Jammu who was undergoing treatment for the head injury at GMC Jammu died on Friday morning following complications due to the novel coronavirus infection.

Medical Superintendent at the hospital, Dr Dara Singh said the elderly man succumbed to the disease at GMC Jammu where he was admitted for trauma injuries after testing positive for novel coronavirus ten days ago.

“The man got injured after falling off the stairs resulting in head injuries. We received him on June 1 while he tested positive for Covid-19 the very next day following which he was shifted to the isolation ward,” he said.

According to him, the deceased is the first to die of the new virus in Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, 156 new Covid-19 positive cases have been reported in J&K since yesterday including 88 from Jammu Division and 68 from Kashmir Division.

As per the official media bulletin, 266 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 55 from Jammu and 211 from Kashmir Division.

Among the new coronavirus cases, 47 were detected at SKIMS Soura.

“We have tested 3,298 samples today of which 47 tested positive while 2,578 were found negative,” said Medical Superintendent, Dr Farooq A Jan.

Officials said the highest number (38) of positive cases were detected in Shopian followed by Kathua with 26 cases, Ramban (21), Samba (14), Poonch (12), and Jammu (8).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print