Omar for police investigation into ‘fake’ letter in his name recommending security for ex-deputy mayor SMC

Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has sought police investigation into a “fake” letter in his name seeking security cover for ex-deputy mayor Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Sheikh Mohammad Imran.

Taking to Twitter this evening, Omar attached the letter purportedly written by him on January 23 this year and addressed to IGP Security seeking security for Imran as “he is on radar of anti-national forces and sometimes feels hostile situation due to lack of security”, reads the letter.

Calling the letter as ” fake” and his signature on it as “forgery”, Omar called it a criminal offence calling for an investigation by the police into the incident.

He also said that he was in detention on the date the letter was written.

