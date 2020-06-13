NC for scrapping SRO-202 rules

With new domicile policy, rights of unemployed JK youth snatched

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday demanded the scrapping of exploitative recruitment policy SRO 202 in J&K saying that the unfair public policy goes against the spirit of natural justice and sense of equality.

Unemployed youth of our state are subjected to double jeopardy due to unavailability of viable private sector and absence of a sound job policy, Party’s Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said while expressing concern over the plight of youth who have to undergo immense anxiety due to the long five years of probation period besides subsisting on unequal pay for the same posts which their seniors held prior to June 30, 2015.

“The characteristics of SRO-202 job policy go against the sense of social justice, economic and social equality. Rules of the said job policy deprives the appointees of the otherwise entitlements of annual increments, dearness allowances, HRA,and CCA till the completion of first five years of service. Given the fact that the appointees do not do any less amount of work compared to their predecessors who were recruited under general recruitment rules for the same posts before the implementation of SR0-202, it is exploitative and must go.”

Continuance of the SRO-202 policy also debunks the claims of the GOI towards fostering equality, Imran said, “far from clearing the anomalies, the GOI has jumped into the shoes of erstwhile BJP-PDP government by continuing with the unjust job policy. Why is it that the unjust recruitment policy has not been done away with? The continuance of the anti-youth job policy gives a lie to the tall claims made by the GOI towards ushering in an era of impartiality in J&k.”

While reflecting on issues faced by the unemployed youth in J&k, he said, “Call it a quirk of fate, the natives of J&k now have to queue up before offices to first get their domicile certificates. It is anti –native and antithetical to the values enshrined in the constitution of the country and above all paradoxical to the legal and moral commitments made to the people of J&k by the framers of the constitution. The government should give up the tearing rush and wait for the honorable Supreme Court’s final verdict on the validation of the measures that were carried out on 5th of august last year.”

“The new domicile policy would not only prejudicially affect the employment rights of local unemployed youth but result in upswing in the unemployment graph in Jammu and Kashmir. Far from lessening the sufferings of 60,000 daily rated, consolidated and contractual employees who for most part of the year are on streets braving scorching heat and winter chill to demand unpaid wages, the government is implementing a constitutionally suspect law facing a serious challenge before the highest constitutional court of the Country. Government of India should take cognizance of the ground situation and assuage the worries of the local youth who are feeling cornered due to the domicile law, the pestering SRO-202 rules. As if the measures undertaken on 5th of August weren’t enough to satisfy the ruling dispensation in New Delhi, it is now punishing the entire youth of J&K by snatching their rights and privileges in local jobs.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print