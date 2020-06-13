MeT predicts rains in Valley

SRINAGAR: The Meteorological centre Srinagar has predicted light rain and thunderstorm in most of the places of Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

Deputy Director of Met Centre, Mukhtar Ahmad told the Kashmir Reader that there are chances of the light rain and thunderstorm in most of the areas of the Kashmir valley.

“However, chances of thunderstorm activity are possible at Kupwara, Bandipora, Gulmarg, and Shopian areas,” he said adding that the weather may be improved from June 14.

