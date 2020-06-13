JKLSA organises online awareness programme on child labour

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Legal Service Authority (JKLSA) in collaboration with J&K Judicial Academy Friday organised online awareness programme on Child Labour to mark the World Day against Child Labour.

The event was held under the guidance of Ms Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, J&K High Court and Patron in Chief J&KLSA and Mr Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman, J&K LSA.

The participants in the programme included Secretaries of DLSAs, Panel and Retainer Lawyers, Members of Child Welfare and Child Protection Committees and Para-Legal Volunteers (PLV)s.

The programme was designed with a twin objective of creating awareness amongst masses about the hazards of child labour and to raise consciousness of public about the exploitation of innocent young minds, who are subjected to inhuman treatment at a very tender age.

Ramakanta Satapathy, Manager Child Protection, West Hub, Save the Children, and Mohammad Sharief Bhatt, State Head, SAVE THE CHILDREN, J&K were the resource persons.

The welcome address was delivered by Rajiv Gupta, Director, Judicial Academy, followed by the address of MK Sharma who gave an overview of the programme. The distinguished speakers with real concrete experience in eliminating the child labour highlighted its root cause and made the audience aware, particularly the Para-Legal Volunteers, about the schemes of Govt. of India for child safety.

Sathpathy spoke in detail about the initiatives of GoI for children so that these reach to the targeted lot and they are benefitted by them.

Further, Sathpathy expressed apprehension that the lifting of Lockdown may cause a massive spurt in child trafficking for labour and commercial exploitation. “Therefore, this necessitates a constant monitoring regarding safety of children vulnerable to exploitation” he maintained.

Mohammad Sharief Bhatt, informed the participants about what constitutes child labour and what are the occupations prohibited for working of children. He emphasised that not all work done by the children is to be targeted for elimination. Children or adolescent (above 14 years) participation in work that does not affect their schooling, health and personal development is generally regarded as being positive.

