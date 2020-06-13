Dr. JP Sharma appointed as VC SKUAST, Jammu

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu, who is also the Chancellor of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Jammu Friday appointed Dr. J.P. Sharma as Vice Chancellor of SKUAST, Jammu.

Dr. Sharma, who was serving as Joint Director (Ext.) ICAR, New Delhi has been appointed as VC SKUAST, Jammu, under section 25(1) of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Act, 1982, for a period of 03 years or until he attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, with effect from the date on which he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions which are being notified separately, reads the order.

