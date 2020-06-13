Div com reviews Srinagar-Baramulla highway widening

SRINAGAR: Divisional commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Kondbara pole today reviewed the progress of construction and road widening work on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway from Narbal to Uri in a meeting, here.

Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, G N Itoo, BRO officers including ADDLCE Project BEACON, Cl. JS Prakash, Commander 760 BRTF, KK Sharma, and other officers participated in the meeting.

Div Com was apprised by the BRO officers regarding the issues faced by them including land acquisition, mutation, encroachment, material supply and other issues for completion of the project from Narbal to Uri falling in the District Baramulla.

On the occasion Div Com directed DC Baramulla to submit the detailed report of the quantum of land acquisition for four phases of National Highway so the project would be completed without any hindrance. He also told DC to prepare the financial implication of commercial and residential structures, trees and other utilities falling under the construction, widening and realignment of Narbal-Uri Bypass road.

Meanwhile, DC Baramulla informed the meeting that the project involves 1141 kanals of land from Narbal to Baramulla, of which major stretch starts from Narbal to Pattan, 10 kms, leading through 19 vilages and other stretch from Pattan to Kanispora.

Regarding the survey and preparation of the documents of land falling under National Highway, the Deputy Commissioner Baramulla said that he has deployed all the revenue staff to prepare the documents for the acquisition and mutation of the said land of which ninety percent of the work is already completed.

However, the officers of BRO asked for the complete papers so they could submit the DPR on time for approval.

The DPR cost for first, second and third pakages have been estimated 600cr, 450crand 550cr respectively. They also informed the meeting that BRO has already completed the technical survey which includes soil study, design of bridges, traffic, etc.

Div Com also directed concerned officers to protect the structures of archeological importance coming under the project.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print