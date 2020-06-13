Cross-LoC shelling in Poonch

Jammu: Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors in Poonch district in violation of the ceasefire agreement, officials said.

There have been unprovoked cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along the LoC for the fifth consecutive day, they said.

“At about 1615 hours today, Pak army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors in district Poonch,” a defence PRO said.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

On Thursday, an Army soldier was killed and a civilian injured when Pakistani troops heavily shelled villages and forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch district.

Several houses were damaged in intense firing and mortar shelling by Pakistani troops on Wednesday.

—PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print