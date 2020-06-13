2nd COVID-19 death in a day in Kashmir as elderly Shopian man succumbs

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley on Saturday reported second death due to covid-19 after a 60-year-old resident from Shopian died at SMHS hospital here. His death has taken the fatality count in J&K to 55.

Dr Nazir Chowdhary, Medical Superintendent of the hospital said that the sexagenarian was admitted on June 11 and his swab sample was taken the next day.

“He had bilateral pneumonia and died today morning. Later, the result of the sample returned positive for the covid-19,” he added.

Earlier, a 74-year-old retired doctor from Parraypora Srinagar died of covid-19 early Saturday morning at SKIMS Bemina here.

The patient was on treatment for Covid-19 from June 2 at the hospital. He was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

So far Srinagar district with 13 deaths has the highest fatalities, followed by Baramulla ten, Kulgam eight, Anantnag six, four each in Shopian, Kupwara and Jammu, two each in Pulwama and Budgam while one death each has been reported from Bandipora, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri. (GNS)

