19 coronovirus patients recover in Doda

DODA: As a major relief to the people of Doda district, the designated COVID-19 hospitals including Government Medical College Doda and other designated Isolation Centres have discharged 19 more patients of Corona Virus who have recovered from the disease.

So far, 21 Covid-19 patients have recovered among the 43 active patients admitted in the hospitals and at the designated isolation centres of GMC Doda.

The patients, hailing from different areas of the district, were kept under medical observation at GMC and other designated isolation centres and were discharged today after their tests were found negative for the virus repeatedly in accordance with the set protocols under COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, congratulated the recovered patients and urged upon them to remain in home quarantine for some time as a precautionary measure.

