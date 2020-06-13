12 more Covid-19 patients sent home after recovery at isolation facility in Pampore

PAMPORE: Twelve more persons, who were infected with COVID-19, were discharged from Konposh hospital in Pampore area.

Dr Shahid in charge Kongposh hospital Pampore told Kashmir Reader that 12 patients of COVID-19 were sent home after they turned negative for the infection.

Earlier we sent 8 patients home after recovery from Kongposh, which is only isolation facility for COVID -19 cases,” he said, adding around 28 patients are still under isolation at Kongposh. The doctor told that they hope others will be sent home soon. ” samples of 18 persons have already been sent for rescanning , those patients whose tests return negative will be sent home,” he said.

He thanked all staff , volunteers and administration for their support.

Out of the 12 persons sent home, 4 were minors and 8 adults belonging to different villages of Pulwama district.

While giving them warm send off, the recovered persons were given Ayurvedic Immunity boosters by NGO Ansar ul Masakeen and Alhuda. The adults were gifted with copies of the Holy Quran.

The recovered persons were advised to undergo 14 days home quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, sub district hospital Pampore collected samples of 80 pregnant ladies and 11 contacts of positive persons for testing in Srinagar.

The pregnant women are tested for COVID-19 to prevent transmission. For COVID positive pregnant ladies special centres have been designated at JLNM and JVC,” medical officer Dr Mohammad Ashraf at SDH Pampore told Kashmir Reader.

