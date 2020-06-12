Youth found dead in Pulwama

Anantnag: A 25 year old man was found dead, “with apparent marks of violence” on his body in Pulwama district of south Kashmir Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Adil Yousuf Zargar son of Muhammad Yousuf of New Colony area in main town Pulwama. His body was found in the vicinity of a school in Dangerpora area of the main town.

A local police official said that the police were intimated by some locals about the body lying near a private school.

“A team was sent and the body was retrieved. It has been sent for medico-legal formalities,” the police official said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been taken up.

Local sources Kashmir Reader talked to said that the body had marks of violence.

“He had a bloodied nose and forehead,” a local source said.

Superintendent of Police Pulwama, Ashish Kumar Mishra, said that the nature and possible cause of injuries will be determined only after a post-mortem.

“These things will be established after a proper medical examination,” Mishra said.

