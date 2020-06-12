Woman injured as intense shelling returns along LoC in Uri

Uri: Indian and Pakistan armies on Friday exchanged heavy gunfire across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said.

They said there was heavy gunfire and exchange of mortar shells in Hajipeer along the LoC. Several shells landed in Nambla, Saidpora,Thajal, Silikote and adjoining villages, they said.

A 35-year-old woman Parveena Begum wife Shabir Ahmad sheikh of Nambla suffered minor injuries and was shifted to SDH Uri for treatment, officials said.

Meanwhile, at least five families from Silikote village fled to safer places.

SDM Uri Reyaz Ahmad Malik said that the people fleeing from the LoC are being kept in Government Girls Higher Secondary School Uri.

“If needed, we will also vacant Government Boys Higher Secondary School and NHPC Government quarters at Bandi Uri. “

Panic has also gripped the residents of Charunda, Batgran, Hathlanga, Soura, Mothal, Balkote, Silikote, Thajal, Tilawari, Nambla and Balkote, reports said. (GNS)

