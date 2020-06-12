Srinagar markets set to open from tomorrow

Srinagar: After remaining shut for more than three months, markets in Srinagar will open most likely on Saturday, a decision taken by the district administration after consultation with trade bodies.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar Muhammad Haneef Balkhi told Kashmir Reader that an order in this regard will be issued this evening or on Friday.

“The markets most likely will open on Saturday,” he said.

Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President Kashmir Trade Manufactures Federation (KTMF), also said that markets will open on Saturday. It is a welcome step, he said, and added that the business community is ready to work under standard operating procedures.

Markets in Kashmir have remained closed since March 18 when the Covid pandemic hit Jammu and Kashmir. About Rs 25,000 crore are said to be the accumulated losses since August last year to the Kashmir economy.

Another official from Srinagar administration told Kashmir Reader that the order will be issued with the rider that traders will strictly follow standard operating procedures which is wearing masks, having hand sanitisers available, and maintaining social distance.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Chowdhary had told Kashmir Reader that the opening of markets is only meant to be in orange and green zones, not in red ones. He said that in view of the rising number of cases and 54 containment zones already existing in Srinagar, an extra caution is needed because large crowds coming up every day is not a good idea.

