PDP demands rollback of media policy

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday demanded immediate rollback of Media Policy-2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a direct assault on the free press and akin to choking the voices of dissent.

PDP spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari termed the “Media Policy-2020” a step towards demolishing the democratic institutions, militating against journalists, and killing free voices with absolute immunity.

Bukhari in a statement said that Jammu and Kashmir is subtly treading towards an era wherein anarchy would rule the roost and dissent will become a thing of the past. He said that by bringing in the new media policy, the government is actually implementing yet another element of the agenda it embarked on August 5, last year to disenfranchise and disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The present media policy should not be viewed in isolation. It is a very much inseparable part of the game plan which will bulldoze the institutions of justice and fair-play sans any compunction,” said Bukhari.

“It is unfortunate that after targeting journalists and trying to muzzle them by framing them under draconian laws, the government is now making Kashmir a testing lab for draconian measures to be later implemented in the rest of the country. It is also an indirect hint to the journalists in the rest of India that they could be the next target of this nefarious campaign and the new rules are tantamount to killing the chicken to terrify monkeys,” Bukhari said while demanding an immediate rollback of the new policy.

Meanwhile, former EJAC president and Civil Society Member Qayoom Wani said, “New Media policy announced on June 2, 2020 is undemocratic & authoritarian that effectively signals the end of freedom of expression, speech and opinion While as it is already regulated by two powerful institutions at country level the new policy rules are unwarranted.

In a statement to KNS he said, It renders the industry to slavery which by virtue of this new policy losses the status of fourth pillar of democracy. “Media organisations and journalists in Kashmir have always contributed to the positive things and to peoples’ cause representing their voice and also advertising the government programs and packages and as such has worked as a bridge.

Journalists here suffered heavy losses in terms of life and dignity at times but continued their work professionally, he added.

According to this new policy now the news, views and small items too remain suspicious which makes the freedom of press as “joke”.

“Stopping the advertisements to newspapers, seeing the backgrounds of staffers and journalists is nothing less than mental suppression to the people of Kashmir in general and to the media fraternity in particular.

The Media fraternity is conscious enough to draw the parallels and work ethically. They know how to call spade a spade and how to raise the voice against injustice of any kind and they are privileged to enjoy complete support from all sections of society,” he added.

Wani urged the government to revoke the new policy and let the media breathe freely in the larger interest of the society.

