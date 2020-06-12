LeT militant arrested in Shopian: Police

Shopian: Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a militant affiliated to the LeT outfit from Khojpora village of Zainapora belt in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A senior police officer said that on specific inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched in Khojpora Reban village of district today morning .

“During the seach operation, a militant who had joined banned outfit LeT recently was arrested,”he said while identifying the arrested militant as Zakir Ahmad Khan.

One 9MM pistol besides other ammunition was recovered from his possession, the officer said, adding that further investigation in this regard has been taken up—(KNO)

