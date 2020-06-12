KU ranks among top 50 universities in India: NIRF ranking

Srinagar: Kashmir University is among the top 50 Indian universities for the year 2020, an improvement of five positions for the varsity compared to last year.

The KU figured at the 48th rank in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2020 ranking released by MHRD Minister, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday afternoon. The ranking was scheduled to be released in April but got delayed in view of the prevailing COVID-19.

Last year, Kashmir University stood at the 53rd position in the NIRF ranking.

The NIRF ranking, which was instituted by the MHRD in the year 2015, evaluates institutions on five key parameters-Teacher Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception.

In the said that the KU has secured percentile points of 60.25, 18.51, 79.14, 49.47 and 25.82 respectively with an aggregate score of 46.99 points.

It is worth mentioning here that Kashmir University has emerged as the only university from Jammu and Kashmir to feature among the top 50 Indian universities this year. Jammu University figures at 52nd spot in the NIRF-2020 ranking with an aggregate of 46.55 points.

The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi and Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi have secured the top three ranks in the NIRF-2020 ranking.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Talat Ahmad termed the development a good news for the institution.

A varsity statement quoted Prof Talat saying that being ranked among the top 50 Indian universities is a great achievement and the credit goes to the joint efforts of teachers, scholars, students and administrative, technical staff of the university.

Prof Talat also congratulated the teaching and non-teaching staff, students, and scholars of the university besides appreciating the efforts of the varsity’s Directorate of Internal Quality Assurance for the achievement.

Prof Anwar Hassan, Director DIQA also congratulated the university stakeholders for the achievement while thanking teaching and non-teaching staff.

