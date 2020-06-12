KU issues guidelines for UG exams

Srinagar: University of Kashmir on Thursday issued guidelines for conducting examination of undergraduate students, a week after a special panel recommended promoting undergraduate students of batch 2017 onwards through internal assessment in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 4, a special panel including the principals of respective degree colleges affiliated with KU, had recommended promoting the students through internal assessment the mode of which was to be decided by the college principals.

Now on Thursday, a notification issued by Assistant Registrar KU said that there shall be a “credible and transparent alternative to the conventional examination” to be conducted under the supervision of the college principals, who shall work out the modalities in this regard with the faculty members.

The university administration laid out the broad parameters for the examination as: Written assignment, Continuous assessment, Multiple Choice Questions, Individual/ Group viva or any other mode as decided by the respective college principal in consultation with the faculty.

The assignment shall be given to individual student or group of students by the concerned subject teacher or group of teachers, it said.

It further said that the assignments shall be so drafted that they should appropriately test the knowledge and understanding of students about the concerned subject.

As per the guidelines, the maximum marks assigned to each paper shall be distributed among the assignments, projects, continuous assessment, MCQs and viva in such a way as shall be prescribed by the concerned principal in consultation with the faculty.

The candidates failing or remaining absent in the examination shall have to reappear in the examination as and when they become due under the university statutes.

The university has asked students to report the issues of any to the respective college principal, who in turn, shall refer the matter to the special committee set up for the purpose.

