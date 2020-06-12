21 kg heroin, cash recovered from three LeT associates in Handwara: Police

Handwara: Police on Thursday claimed that they busted a Pakistani sponsored narco-militant module and arrested three associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba and recovered drugs and cash from them.

In a press conference in police district Handwara, SSP Handwara G V Sandeep said that 21 kilogram heroin with market value of Rs 100 crore and 1.34 crore cash in Indian currency were seized from the procession of these three LeT associates.

He said the module was in close connection with Pakistan based handlers and were involved in drug trade and assisting financially to active militants of LeT. The recoveries also exposed the inter connection between drug dealers and militants. He further said that the module was working for LeT outfit to strengthen their activities in the valley.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Handwara and investigation has been taken up. A special investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to ascertain the details of accused’s ties with militant outfits, radicals, smugglers and other anti-national elements.

Police identified the three arrested LeT associates as Syed Iftikhar Indrabi resident of Laribal Rajwar Handwara, his son-in-law Momin Peer of Waskura Handwara and Iqbal-ul-Islam of Waskura Handwara. Police said the investigation is on.

