Pulwama: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 25-year-old boy at Dangerpora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The youth has been identified as Adil Yousf Zargar, a resident of new Colony Pulwama.

The body was found near a school at Dangerpora, police said adding that investigation had been started into the incident. (GNS)

