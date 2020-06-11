Two doctors among 19 hospital staff test positive in Udhampur

Udhampur/Jammu: Nineteen staffers, including two doctors, at Udhampur district hospital in Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

The staff had come in contact with a pregnant woman who recently underwent a cesarean section at the hospital and were placed under quarantine after her report for COVID-19 came positive, they said.

Udhampur District Development Commissioner Piyush Singla, in a tweet, said, “With more than 1000 negative reports in the last 4 days we wake up with a report of 19 positives today, mostly the staff of district hospital (sic).”

“These were high risk contacts who attended to the delivery of a pregnant positive lady and were already quarantined,” he tweeted.

The officials said both the doctors and the paramedical staff were shifted to COVID wards after their reports came positive, while contact tracing was on to break the chain.

With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Udhampur district of Jammu region rose to 150, which included 89 people who returned from different parts of the country and abroad.

While a woman died of COVID-19 in the district, 34 others have been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease, the officials said

