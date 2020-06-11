Sterilisation of stray dogs ‘suspended’ due to Covid lockdown

Srinagar: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation has “suspended” the sterilisation of stray dogs in Srinagar due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Dr Javaid Ahmad Rather, Municipal Veterinary Officer at SMC, told Kashmir Reader.

The sterilisation process was halted by the department during the winter season as the Animal Welfare Board of India suggested that during winter months dogs suffer hypothermia, during which sterilisation can lead to the death of the animal.

The canine menace has been steadily growing in Srinagar in recent months and 15 to 20 dogs can be spotted in every locality of the city. Cases of dog bites have become quite common in the city.

As per the SMHS Hospital’s data, in the past 11 months, between April 2019 and February 2020, 6,319 animal bite cases were registered, of which 3,975 were from Srinagar city.

Dr Rather said that the medical kits for sterilisation are provided by Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agriculture, Science and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST) but the university has been closed since the Covid lockdown began.

“Once the university opens, we will be able to resume our sterilisation process,” Dr Rather said.

He added that this is the breeding season for dogs and it would be better if the dogs are sterilised soon.

He further said that the presence of garbage must be minimised on roads. “The SMC is lifting all garbage across the city and people should also cooperate to minimise the presence of garbage, as proper sanitation would help to reduce the population of stray dogs,” he said.

