Srinagar markets to stay shut, for now

Srinagar: Markets in Srinagar will continue to remain shut on Thursday as the decision for resumption of trade activities has not been taken yet by the district administration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar Muhammad Haneef Balkh told Kashmir Reader that no decision in regard to opening of markets in Srinagar has been taken so far.

“Which means that shops and markets will continue to remain shut on Thursday as they have been since March this year,” Balkh told Kashmir Reader. “The decision will most likely be taken on Thursday after consultations with the traders.”

He said that on Wednesday all the trade representatives had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Chowdhary on the issue. Muhammad Yaseen Khan, President of Kashmir Traders Manufactures Federation, said that the representatives apprised the DC about the financial losses faced by the traders and assured that all protocols will be followed.

“We apprised the DC sahab about our plight and also assured him about the SOPs to be followed in the regard,” Yaseen said.

Markets in Kashmir remain closed since March 18 when the Covid pandemic hit Jammu and Kashmir. About Rs 25,000 crore are said to be the accumulated losses since August last year to the Kashmir economy.

Deputy Commissioner Chowdhary had earlier told Kashmir Reader that the order to open markets was only meant to be in orange and green zones, not in red ones. Malls with only 50 percent shops can open in red zone with riders of precautions, he said.

“We held wide ranging consultations with trade and business organisations and thereafter allowed opening of grocery shops, in addition to fruit, vegetable and other essentials. Industry, handloom & handicrafts, workshops and e-commerce were also allowed among a dozen odd activities. Home delivery by restaurants & opening of hotels etc was notified on 8 June as per SEC norms,” he said.

“We have to work collectively for continuing fight against pandemic and striking balance with economic revival and sustaining livelihood but chances like this cannot be taken at this stage,” he said. “Trade organizations have been asked to come up with firm plans reassuring not only administration but general public for safety measures to be adopted.”

“Heads of business and trade organizations will be joining for a meeting tomorrow and plans already worked out with them shall be examined. Every required step will be taken for assisting the business community without loosing sight of steps required for COVID containment in Srinagar. A gradual easing is the only way out, with primary focus on covid containment,” he said.

