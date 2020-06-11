KU improves 5 positions in NIRF-2020 ranking

Srinagar Jun 11: The University of Kashmir has improved five positions in the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2020 rankings released Thursday.

The rankings, which were scheduled in April had been delayed due to the prevailing COVID-19 lockdown and were e-released by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development (MHRD), Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ this afternoon.

The University of Kashmir, which stood at the 53rd rank in last year’s NIRF rankings, has improved five positions this year at 48th rank.

The NIRF, which was instituted by the MHRD in 2015, evaluates institutions on five major parameters- Teacher Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Peer Perception. And the KU has secured percentile points of 60.25, 18.51, 79.14, 49.47 and 25.82 in the parameters in order.

