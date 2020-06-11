HC reserves verdict on Sagar’s detention under PSA

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a plea seeking quashing of the Public Safety Act slapped on National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar.

Justice Sindhu Sharma reserved his judgement after Additional Advocate General (AAG) BA Dar placed the detention record before the court.

Advocate Shuja-ul-Haq, representing the senior NC leader, submitted before the court that the petitioner had been detained under stale, cryptic, vexatious and irrelevant grounds which have no bearing upon his conduct or activities.

He stated that Ali Mohammad Sagar was under continuous detention since 6 August, 2019, and was detained under Public Safety Act on 5 February, 2020.

The counsel submitted before the court that Sagar was an elderly person suffering from many ailments like hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, which he developed during his detention and was operated on twice at SKIMS hospital for the same while he was in detention.

The counsel pointed out that as the Covid-19 pandemic was spreading and since the NC leader had medical conditions, he was most susceptible to infection of the deadly virus.

The counsel pleaded before the court that considering Sagar’s age and the advisory issued by World Health Organisation (WHO) with respect to old-age persons who are suffering from ailments, Sagar needs to be set free at the earliest.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print