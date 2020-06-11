Civilian whose house was destroyed in encounter found dead

Shopian: A civilian whose house was destroyed during the Pinjora encounter on Monday was found dead at Kungnoo village in the district. He was missing from his home since Tuesday evening.

Locals from Kungnoo said that a dead body was found in village orchards in the daytime. The body was later identified as Tariq Ahmad Paul, resident of Pinjora.

Paul’s house was destroyed during the Pinjora encounter in which four militants including one from his native village were killed.

Locals said that they informed the police about the body and it was taken by police for medico legal formalities.

