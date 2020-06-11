Army man slips to death along LoC in Gurez

Srinagar: An Army man died after he slipped and fell into a deep gorge in Chakwali Tulail area of Gurez along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, officials said.

They identified the army man as Subidar Yamaha Kumar, No. JC 542433F of 6 Maratha Infantry Regiment.

Kumar slipped and fell down into a deep gorge while he was part of a patrolling party at Rekha forward post of Chakwali Tulail along the (LOC), resulting in his on spot death, officials added.

They said the body has been shifted to 92 base hospital Badmibagh Srinagar through chopper for further medical formalities. (KNO)

