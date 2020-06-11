Admin secretaries to work periodically from Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The government has asked the General Administration Department (GAD) to prepare a roster of Administrative Secretaries who will periodically function from Srinagar and Jammu civil secretariat.

According to a government order, “The Competent Authority has directed the General Administration Department shall prepare a roster of the Administrative Secretaries who will function periodically from both the locations.”

The order also reads that the GAD shall finalize the list of departments whose records will be fully shifted to Srinagar.

