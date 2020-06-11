62-year-old woman from Kulgam dies of Covid

Srinagar:Jammu and Kashmir reported 52nd Covid related death on Thursday after a cancer patient died at SKIMS Soura, officials said.

They said a 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district who was undergoing treatment for Colon Cancer at SKIMS Soura died on Thursday morning after her condition deteriorated following the complications due to novel Coronavirus.

“She was admitted to SKIMS on June 7 as a case of acute calcular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth which is a kind of Colon cancer,” said Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent at SKIMS.

“Her swab sample was taken on the same day which came as Covid-19 positive following which patient was shifted to infectious disease ward next day,” he said.

“She breathed her last around 9.10 am today after suffering cardiopulmonary arrest,” he said.

