3 militant associates held along with Rs 1.34 crore cash, 21 kg Heroine in Handwara: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday arrested three militant associates and recovered a whopping over one crore rupees hard cash besides 21 kg contraband from their possession in Handwara area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
The J&K Police tweeted this afternoon that the “Pakistan-sponsored” module had been busted with the arrest of three militant associates.
A hard cash of Rs 1.34 crore and 21 kg Heroine had been recovered from the trio’s possession besides other incriminating material, police said.
It said that a case had been registered in this regard and investigation started.

