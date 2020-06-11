215 tonnes of cherry exported : Govt

Concerns of cherry growers, canning units being addressed: Advisor Sharma

SRINAGAR: The government on Wednesday said that 215 tonnes have already been exported to different markets of the country and around 1000 boxes have airlifted to Mumbai till date and some cherry canning units have started to function.

Also during a meeting advisor to LG, K.K. Sharma today said that the concerns of the cherry and other Horticulture producers are being addressed so that they are provided with opportunities of marketing their produce besides increasing its shelf life.

The Advisor was interacting with the representatives of the cherry processing unit holders, growers and marketers here on Wednesday. Director Horticulture, Aijaz Bhat, Director Industries and Commerce, Mehmood Shah and other senior officers of the department were also present.

The Advisor said that the extraordinary situation which has resulted due to the COVID-19 Pandemic has affected every sphere of life and the Horti industry of J&K was also affected. He said that the government has already taken some measures for ensuring the cherry produce is marketed within the UT and outside as well.

The deputations projected several issues related to the marketing interventions and also exploring the possibility of having MSP for the cherry produce, providing the logistic support to the units involved with canning of cherry so that the shelf life of it increases for future marketing.

The Advisor asked the Director Horticulture Kashmir and Director Industries to maintain a close liaison with the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir to work out all the modalities needed for operationalization of cherry canning units, besides hassle free movement of the cherry crop in Jammu and Kashmir and to other parts of the country.

Later, the Advisor reviewed the working status of high and ultra density horticulture plantation in Jammu division.

Director Horticulture, Jammu, Ram Sevak, Director Horticulture Kashmir and Mission Director MIDH, Aijaz Bhat, Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Mehmood Shah and other senior officers participated in the meeting. It was also attended by the representatives of High Density Horticulture developing units.

The directors initially gave a brief overview of the various activities being undertaken in their wings and also informed about the opportunities and challenges related to horticulture especially in the high density plantation and its development as well as marketing of the produce.

Advisor Sharma said that there is a huge potential in Horticulture which has yet remained untapped in Jammu Division both in Kandi/Plain and Hilly areas. The potential for High Density and Ultra High Density plantation for Apple, Kiwi, Peach, Grapes and Walnut should be explored .These fruits have huge potential in hilly areas like Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch, Rajouri and hilly areas of Udhampur, Reasi, Ramban and Kathua, he maintained.

It was noted that while limited work has been undertaken in High Density Plantation, no headway has been made in Ultra High Density Plantation in Jammu Division.

Advisor directed Director, Horticulture Jammu to consolidate and convey the reasons for such slow pace in this field. Further, it was desired to explore and find out the way for high density plantation in these fruits.. He also stressed for utilizing the services of Centre for Excellence for Horticulture for all types of regions in Jammu division.

The Advisor also directed the mission Director MIDH that high density plantation targets set should be completed in a time bound basis

Joint director Horticulture Kashmir was nominated as nodal officer for maintaining liaison with the High density plant developers for undertaking the plantation in Jammu division. It was also told that these planters should carry out their plantation of these high density stock after obtaining feasibility reports from the concerned Chief Horticulture Officer of the concerned Districts of Jammu Division.

