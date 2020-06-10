Srinagar markets to stay closed, DC meeting traders today

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary has said that markets will not open in Srinagar on Wednesday because most of the areas in the district are under red zones.

He told Kashmir Reader that in view of rising number of cases and 54 containment zones already existing in Srinagar, extra caution is needed to prevent crowding.

The deputy commissioner is meeting trade bodies on Wednesday regarding the issue of opening of markets. Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Association President Muhammad Yaseen confirmed to Kashmir Reader that markets are not yet opening in Srinagar.

On social media, rumours about opening of markets were making rounds throughout the day on Tuesday.

Explaining the government order issued with regard to markets, Choudhary said that markets are being allowed to open only in orange and green zones. Malls can open with 50 percent shops in red zone, after following all precautions specified for red zones, he added.

“We held wide-ranging consultations with trade and business organisations and thereafter allowed opening of grocery shops, in addition to fruit, vegetable and other essentials. Industry, handloom & handicrafts, workshops and e-commerce were also allowed among a dozen odd activities. Home delivery by restaurants & opening of hotels etc was notified on 8 June as per SEC norms,” he said.

“We have to work collectively for continuing the fight against pandemic and striking balance with economic revival and sustaining livelihood but chances like this cannot be taken at this stage,” he said. “Trade organisations have been asked to come up with firm plans reassuring not only administration but the general public about the safety measures to be adopted.

“Heads of business and trade organisations will be meeting us tomorrow and plans already worked out with them shall be examined. Every required step will be taken for assisting the business community without losing sight of steps required for Covid containment in Srinagar. A gradual easing is the only way out, with primary focus on Covid containment,” he said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole told Kashmir Reader that markets will open only as per the government order.

