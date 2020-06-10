India wants resolution of decades-old border issue with China as soon as possible: Rajnath

Mumbai/New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India wants a resolution of the decades-old border issue with China “as soon as possible” even as he described as “positive” last week’s high-level military dialogue between the two sides on the current “tussle” in eastern Ladakh.

In an address at a virtual rally for the people in Maharashtra, Singh asserted that the government will not allow India’s pride and self-respect to be hurt at any cost, in an apparent reference to the border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

The defence minister also came down hard on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the government should “come clean” and tell the country what is happening on the border with China.

“The talks held on June 6 were quite positive. India and China have agreed to continue the talks to resolve the border issue including the current tussle. I want to assure people that leadership of the country is in strong hands and we will not compromise on India’s pride and self-respect at any cost,” the defence minister said.

Hitting out at the opposition, he said the nation is led by a strong person like Narendra Modi and “don’t try to tell us what to do .

Talking about decades-old border row with China, Singh said India wants its “resolution as soon as possible”, adding the military and diplomatic engagement between the two sides to end the current row continues.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

“India’s policy has been to not hurt anyone’s dignity and honour. At the same time, we do not allow the country’s honour and self-respect to be hurt.

On Rahul Gandhi’s comments, Singh said the whole country should be united on such an issue and have faith in the capability of the armed forces.

“I cannot even imagine that any political leader will make such comments on an issue of the country’s security…. As the defence minister, I will say whatever I have to say in the Parliament,” he said.

Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a month-long confrontation since May 5 following a violent clash in Pangong Tso which is turning out to be biggest military standoff after the 2017 Doklam episode. PTI

